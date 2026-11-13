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The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen: The Puffer Jacket Has Bloomed (and It’s Out Now)
By Márk Maros,8 days ago
Flowers on technical outerwear, but make it 3D. The fourth The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen collab is here, it’s a little overgrown, and it’s very good. Floral prints are fashion’s most reliable move, so I’ll admit I expected the usual. A pretty pattern on a jacket, a nice campaign, done. Then I saw The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen, and I was wrong. There’s no floral print this time. The flowers have come off the fabric and into 3D, and they’re growing over jackets, shoes and bags like nature is slowly reclaiming the gear.