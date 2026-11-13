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Suspected Drones Over RAF Lakenheath Just Triggered Security Response: U.S. Air Force (Updated)
By Howard Altman,10 days ago
The U.S. Air Force responded to “suspected unauthorized drone activity” over RAF Lakenheath, America’s master fighter base in England, the Air Force has confirmed to TWZ. The confirmation was in response to our questions about social media reports of drone activity over several U.S. bases in England. On Nov. 9, we were the first to report that security levels had been raised at U.S. bases in England.