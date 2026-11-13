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Miami's Coleman Theatre Turns 97 as Route 66 Marks Its Centennial
By Tara Culpepper,10 days ago
The Coleman Theatre has been putting on a show in downtown Miami, Oklahoma, since it opened on April 18, 1929, to a full house of 1,600 people who each paid a dollar for a ticket. Nearly a century later, the Route 66 landmark still operates a Wurlitzer pipe organ built in 1928 and installed inside the theatre in 1929, and the building still functions as a working stage, ballroom and gathering spot for the town it was built to serve.
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