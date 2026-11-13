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Toto Wolff: Mercedes Was No Loser During F1 Title Drought
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the team’s four-year title drought was difficult but shouldn’t erase its strong results or the resilience that helped fuel its comeback. After winning eight straight constructors’ championships from 2014 to 2021, Mercedes struggled in Formula 1’s ground-effect era. It has since returned to the top, and Wolff says the team’s hard years were part of its growth—not a period of failure.