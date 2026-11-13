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Giovanni Hidalgo
7 days ago
Peter Erskine recalls playing with Giovanni Hidalgo at PASIC ’97: “When Giovanni sat in with my trio,” Erskine says, “I felt like I was playing handball with God. It was truly mind-expanding. Any time you play with a great conga player, there can be a tremendous amount of rhythmic excitement, but Giovanni plays with such an incredible combination of sophisticated rhythmic ideas and the authentic Afro-Cuban language that it seems like he has the doorway to a whole other universe of rhythmic possibilities. I’ve never heard another conga drummer do those kinds of three-dimensional rhythmic layers and cross-references. He’s obviously a virtuoso, and at the same time, the stuff all sounds really hip.”