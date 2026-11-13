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Game 13: UMD at St. Cloud State
By Bruce Ciskie,11 days ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — It’s a new and improved Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Well, at least it’s improved. The longstanding on-campus facility was shuttered for this past summer for a near-$13 million project that replaced the building’s aging ice plant, shrunk the ice surface from Olympic size (200 feet by 100) down to 200 feet by 94, replaced the old dasher boards and glass, added some new lighting, and other things.