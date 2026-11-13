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Tom Gauger
7 days ago
During Thomas “Tom” Gauger’s tenure with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the BSO was considered to have one of the finest percussion sections in the world, thanks to Tom and fellow PAS Hall of Famers Vic Firth, Frank Epstein, and Arthur Press. The BSO’s percussion legacy is well-documented through the orchestra’s many recordings, archived radio broadcasts, and television programs. For a certain generation of classical percussionists, Friday night was “must-see TV,” thanks to WGBH-TV. From 1974–79, PBS broadcast Evening at Symphony, featuring the Boston Symphony Orchestra, as well as Evening at Pops concerts (1970–2004), featuring the Boston Pops.