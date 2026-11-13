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New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to Begin Projects in Prince, Thurmond and Brookside
3 days ago
Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund provides $36 million to preserve historic structures and remove dilapidated buildings. GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — Construction and building removal work is scheduled to begin in late November in the Prince, Thurmond and Brookside areas of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The projects will receive approximately $36 million from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund, established under legislation signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in 2020. This investment will address long-deferred maintenance and improve visitor safety by stabilizing historic structures in Thurmond, improving water and wastewater infrastructure and removing dilapidated buildings in all three areas.