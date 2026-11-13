undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Philippe Jarrigeon Wins the Prix Maison Ruinart 2026 with a Surreal Exploration of Nature
By Ada Romeo,8 days ago
Winner of the Prix Maison Ruinart 2026, French photographer Philippe Jarrigeon explores the enchanting landscapes of Champagne, where surreal forms, playful imagery, and nature intertwine in a world suspended between reality and imagination. Enchanted trees, landscapes steeped in memory, and a natural world that seems to come alive. This is...