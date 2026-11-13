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Appalachian Power plans $17 billion in natural gas generation, $7.5 billion in coal upgrades
3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power plans to invest $17 billion in new natural gas-fired electricity generation and another $7.5 billion in upgrades to existing coal-fired plants, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced. The natural gas investment would add 3 gigawatts of generating capacity, with operations expected to begin by 2031. The...