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PMI Report Highlights Global Plumbing Manufacturing Industry
11 days ago
Plumbing Manufacturers International’s 2026 Annual Report explores what it truly takes to bring a plumbing product to life on a global scale: the international partnerships, the technology collaborations, the supply chain ingenuity, and the people who make it all work across time zones and cultures. The report’s theme, “It Takes a Global Village to Deliver a Plumbing Product,” is a story PMI members live every day.