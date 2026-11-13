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REMSA Health Promotes Ryland Hanski Ss Information Technology (IT) Manager
By Monthly Editorial Departments,10 days ago
REMSA Health announced the promotion of Ryland Hanski as IT manager. Hanski’s specialized experience in network infrastructure, cybersecurity and systems administration will directly support REMSA Health’s IT division in maintaining the organization’s secure and compliant technology infrastructure. The division focuses on network security, identity management and communications systems, serving more than 600 employees. His work ensures that REMSA Health’s mobile, out-of-hospital care teams stay connected through reliable, innovative systems.