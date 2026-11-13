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Michael Burritt
7 days ago
For more than four decades, Michael Burritt has shaped our modern percussion landscape in significant ways as a performer, educator, and composer. His immeasurable influence can be heard around the world through his performances and compositions and seen in the success of generations of his students in many areas of percussion. This influence can also be felt through the culture of excellence and enthusiasm at the institutions he has taught at: Kent State University, Northwestern University, and now as the Paul J. Burgett Distinguished Professor at the Eastman School of Music.