undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seattle City Council upholds Mayor’s RV legislation veto
By Meghan Walker,9 days ago
Seattle City Council has voted to uphold Mayor Katie Wilson’s RV permit program veto. The RV permit bill was part of Councilmember Dan Strauss’s Vehicle Resident Assistance Program (VRAP) legislation package. In October, the Seattle City Council approved the entire VRAP legislation, but Mayor Wilson vetoed CB 121283, which proposed creating a new RV permit program that would allow people who are currently living in RVs to continue to do so as long as they follow current city laws, basic rules, and remain on a waitlist for appropriate shelter. It would also restrict motorhomes and travel trailers without a permit to two-hour parking on city streets.