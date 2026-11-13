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FAA starts resuming flights after ‘communication issue’ caused nationwide grounding
11 days ago
Flights were starting to resume across the country after the FAA grounded all travel Friday, in what was called a “temporary telecommunications outage.”. “The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority,” the Federal Aviation Administration announced on X just after 10 p.m. “The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.”