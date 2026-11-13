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Sakrete Revives Concrete Combat to Showcase Contractor Skills
10 days ago
Sakrete, the original bagged concrete materials brand, today announced the launch of Concrete Combat, a nationwide competition celebrating the craftsmanship, expertise and pride of concrete professionals. Building on the legacy of Sakrete’s previous Concrete Combat series, the reimagined competition moves from the studio on to real jobsites across America. Designed with contractors in mind, the program celebrates the skilled professionals whose craftsmanship, ingenuity, and problem-solving skills help build and improve communities across the country.