undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thousands of GitHub repos hit with secret-stealing malware
By Lucian Constantin,11 days ago
Every repository and organization secret wrapped up in a JSON dump, including credential files from well-known paths, shell histories, and API keys for AI services. Researchers have uncovered a campaign in which hijacked GitHub accounts spread secret-stealing malware across thousands of repositories. The payload executed in at least 1,806 repos, exfiltrating CI/CD secrets and cloud credentials.