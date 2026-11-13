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How Non-Destructive Technicians Find Hidden Flaws Without Damage
10 days ago
Managing industrial machinery, equipment, structures, or facilities means you must keep them in good shape. And you need help from a non-destructive technician, not just any contractor. These experts use smart tests to spot hidden flaws inside metal, concrete, and composites. Imagine having a detective who never leaves a scratch; what does that work look like? Let’s take a look.