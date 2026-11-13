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Kimmel Architecture’s Pittsburgh office welcomes David Kolodziej
11 days ago
Kimmel Architecture, a nationally recognized architecture and interior design firm, is pleased to announce that David Kolodziej, RA, has joined the firm as Project Architect / Project Manager in its Pittsburgh office. Kolodziej brings a collaborative mindset, creative problem-solving, and strong technical detail to projects across diverse sectors, including higher...