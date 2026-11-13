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Alan Rosencrans Joins MuleHide as Technical Director
11 days ago
Alan Rosencrans has joined low-slope roofing manufacturer MuleHide as technical director. As the company’s senior technical authority, he will oversee its technical administrative services, technical field services, warranty and claims support, codes and approvals, specification and systems development, and quality assurance functions. Rosencrans has 17 years of experience in...