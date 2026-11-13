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Editorial: Pushback justified after data center deal
By Editorial Board,11 days ago
Lowndes County residents are pushing back against a hasty agreement to bring a hyperscale data center to one of the area’s most densely populated residential areas. They are right to demand answers about Project Red Clay’s impacts and to call for development to halt while protections for Burkville’s environment, resources and the residents’ wellbeing are solidified.