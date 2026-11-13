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Glasgow firefighters complete week-long hazmat training
By Derek Gregory,11 days ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WNKY) — Glasgow firefighters wrapped up a week-long hazardous materials technician course Friday, giving crews hands-on experience responding to chemical spills, gas leaks and other hazmat emergencies. Kentucky Fire Commission State Fire Rescue Training conducted the 40-hour course with assistance from Barren County Emergency Management. Firefighters practiced...