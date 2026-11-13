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Farm to School program supports food access, local Wis. farmers
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,11 days ago
A new Farm to School initiative aims to help address gaps in access to fresh, nutritious food for Milwaukee students by bringing locally grown produce into school cafeterias. Organizers hope students will have their first harvest on lunch plates before their winter break. The effort comes as Milwaukee faces a growing crisis with one in four children facing food insecurity.
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