undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Did the FAA Ground Stop Have Anything to Do With Its New AI Tool?
By Editorials,11 days ago
The FAA ground stop followed radio and radar failures, not the agency’s new AI planner. SMART was expanded three days earlier, but officials see no link. The FAA ground stop that halted departing flights nationwide Friday afternoon followed an equipment failure in the systems controllers use to talk to aircraft, not the artificial intelligence tool the agency expanded three days earlier.