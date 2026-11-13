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Football rivalry fundraiser benefits area nonprofit
By For the Press Times,11 days ago
GREEN BAY – Sierra Delta, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit has been selected as the beneficiary of the 6th Annual Green Bay House Ultimate Tailgate and Raffle beginning at 8 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 15, just prior to the game between the Green Bay Packers and NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. The Green Bay House, the celebrated Packers game-day destination created by Tom and Erin Burns near Lambeau Field, is bringing football fans together through its Ultimate Tailgate and Raffle to benefit Sierra Delta, a Wisconsin-based national nonprofit that empowers military veterans through the powerful bond between people and dogs.