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Camp May Campground Closes For The Season
By Carol A. Clark,11 days ago
The Los Alamos County Parks and Open Space Division will close Camp May campground and day use areas for the season today, Nov. 13, 2026. The warmer weather allowed the campground to remain open longer than usual for the community's enjoyment. With the anticipated precipitation over the weekend, along with ongoing preparations for the Pajarito Mountain Ski Hill to open in December, the grounds will need to close.