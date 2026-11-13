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Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, presented by Publix, now open at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
8 days ago
SANFORD, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2026) — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is glowing this holiday season as one of Central Florida’s most beloved traditions returns. The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, presented by Publix, is now open, dazzling guests with dozens of all-new, hand-constructed lantern displays.