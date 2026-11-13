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New barn quilt celebrates Westby Cooperative Creamery’s 123-year legacy
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,11 days ago
WESTBY, Wis. – A new hand-painted barn quilt created by local artist Debra Cuvar will soon be installed at Westby Cooperative Creamery’s distribution center on North Main Street, Westby. The installation, titled Dairy Diamond Star, celebrates the creamery’s history, cooperative spirit, and continued growth. It will become a new stop on the Vernon County Barn Quilt Trail, an initiative that “Brings Art and History Together”.
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