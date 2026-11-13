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SEIU Wisconsin calls for bill to restore UW Health union rights
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,11 days ago
After a seven-year campaign to reinstate union rights at UW Health hospitals in Madison, organizers are looking to the incoming Democratic governor and majority in the Legislature to help finish the job. Service Employees International Union’s Wisconsin branch mobilized support across the state for winning candidates — from Gov.-elect David...
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