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Sen. LaTonya Johnson and Rep. Tip McGuire tapped to lead powerful budget committee
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,11 days ago
Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha) were named as the co-chairs of the state’s powerful Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday. The lawmakers will lead the 16-member committee, which is made up of eight senators and eight Assembly members. It’s the latest announcement in Democratic leadership for the upcoming session.
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