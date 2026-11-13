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U.S. 17 congestion strains Pender County commuters as bypass construction continues
By Alexandra Petro,9 days ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — Aja Pierce commutes U.S. 17 four days a week. She knows every backup, every bottleneck and every workaround. Pierce owns Wilder Side Beauty, a hair salon in Hampstead, but still drives to Wilmington four days a week for a second job. She has learned when to leave, which turns to take and when to just accept she is going to be late.
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