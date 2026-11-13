undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Highlights and Actions: County Council Caucus and Council Meeting
8 days ago
Beaufort County Council met Monday, November 9, to address significant land-use, economic development, affordable housing and legal matters, including a proposed data center moratorium and a request to remove property on St. Helena Island from the Cultural Protection Overlay district. County Council Caucus. Pine Island Litigation. Council entered executive session...