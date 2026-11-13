undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Health officials urge caution following child’s death from measles in neighboring Grant County
By Nov. 3, 2026 General Election Results,11 days ago
VIROQUA, Wis. — State health officials and authorities in neighboring Grant County have confirmed the measles-associated death of a young child, marking Wisconsin’s second fatal case linked to the ongoing 2026 outbreak and intensifying local containment efforts across Vernon County. To protect the privacy of the child and...
4