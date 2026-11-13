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Medical Helicopter Crashes North of Lone Wolf, One Injured
9 days ago
Lone Wolf, OK – A medical helicopter crashed north of Lone Wolf early Friday morning, leaving one crew member injured, according to the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities confirmed that three crew members were aboard the helicopter, which was returning to Childress, Texas, when the crash occurred. Of the three people on board, only one sustained injuries at the crash site.