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Triton Men and Women Finish Top 20 at West Regional
9 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC San Diego's Elle Marsyla again paced the Tritons in the 6k, securing a top 20 finish at the NCAA West Regional Friday morning in Sacramento. The graduate student ran a 19:58.6 to secure a USTFCCCA All-West Region honor. The women's team placed 20th in the region. In the men's 10k, Joseph Vargas was the Tritons top finisher, leading them to a team finish of 16th.