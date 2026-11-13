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Greene Named Kay Yow Servant Leader Award
11 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women’s basketball senior Madison Greene has been selected as a recipient of the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award for the 2026-27 season. The award recognizes student-athletes who exemplify the values of leadership, selflessness and service, embodying the Hall of Fame basketball coach Kay Yow. It is the second straight season a Vanderbilt women’s basketball player has been selected, as Jada Brown earned the distinction last season.