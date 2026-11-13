undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
After Nearly 30 Years of Helping Apple Users Fix Their Problems, This Is How Apple Thanks the Community That Made It Possible
By Herby Jasmin,11 days ago
Gotechtor select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links, we may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Apple is shutting down its Apple Support Community forums on November 20, ending nearly three decades of user discussions, troubleshooting advice, and shared solutions. The Apple Support Community stopped...