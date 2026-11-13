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La. education Superintendent Cade Brumley appointed UL System president at Friday meeting
10 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana education Superintendent Cade Brumley was appointed as University of Louisiana System president after the previous president resigned, the Board of Supervisors said during a Friday meeting. The Board of Supervisors scheduled the special meeting for "consideration of personnel actions for the UL System." They...
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