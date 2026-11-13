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Malik Nabers ‘not really aware’ of where Washington DB was on decisive interception
By Ed Valentine,10 days ago
Nabers said he still has not learned how to handle losing games. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers on Friday responded to criticism of the idea that he could have given a better effort to knock the ball down on a game-ending interception by Rasul Douglas of the Washington Commanders on Thursday night in the Giants’ 24-21 loss.