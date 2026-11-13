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Faribault's Jasinski stays in MN GOP leadership for new term
By Mike Bunge,11 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Sen. John Jasinski will continue serving as Deputy Leader of the Senate Republican Caucus. Minority Leader Jordan Rasmusson announced the appointment after Jasinski was elected by his GOP colleagues to continue serving on the caucus's leadership team. Jasinski, who represents Faribault, has held the deputy leader position since the 2023-2024 biennium.
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