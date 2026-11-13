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NSU student media organizations win seven prestigious Pinnacle Awards
8 days ago
NATCHITOCHES - Northwestern State University student media organizations received seven Pinnacle Awards at the College Media Association conference in Kansas City. NSU's yearbook, the Potpourri, won first place for Yearbook Spread by Sharye Belcher of Shreveport, Vy Bui of Natchitoches and Diana Mercado Garcia of Cartagena, Colombia. Belcher, Bui and Mercado Garcia also won third place for Yearbook Division Page and Belcher and Bui won honorable mention for the yearbook's cover.