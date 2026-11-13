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NFL predictions: Can the Falcons slow down Kenneth Walker?
By Kevin Knight,11 days ago
The Falcons take on the Chiefs in Week 10 as significant underdogs. Can they slow down Kenneth Walker?. The Falcons had a rough outing in Week 9, falling by two scores to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid. Atlanta was able to compete for the first part of the game, but quickly fell behind and ultimately looked outclassed by one of the NFL’s premier offenses. That result, and the way it unfolded, seemed to prompt some soul-searching from the Falcons coaching staff and front office. In the ensuing days, Atlanta traded away star safety Jessie Bates III and starting center Ryan Neuzil.