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Rankings Roundup!
10 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As the days get shorter and the temperatures begins to drop, Indiana Tech athletics is shifting into the winter season. While several fall teams have wrapped up their seasons, others are still competing for a chance to reach the NAIA National Championships. From teams making their way through the postseason to winter sports getting underway, the Warriors continue to make their presence known across the national rankings. Let's take a look at where Indiana Tech stands in this week's Rankings Roundup!