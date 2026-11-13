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‘It just stabbed me again’: Families, advocates still want a large vehicle ban on Teton Pass
By Evan Robinson-Johnson,11 days ago
Allison Page wants to turn her grief into action: harsher penalties for drivers who cause fatal wrecks on Wyoming highways. And on the steep mountain stretch where her husband David was killed this summer, Page thinks trucks should be banned outright. “It’s too dangerous,” the Mammoth Lakes, California resident said....
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