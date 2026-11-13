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Andorra goalkeeper suspended 12 games for collision that resulted in death of opponent
By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY,11 days ago
FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has been given a 12-game suspension for a collision that resulted in the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. Owono was given the penalty by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) a week and a half after De Miguel died from contact made during a Nov. 2 match in La Liga 2. The federation said that the punishment was given because the goalkeeper used "excessive force" in the play.