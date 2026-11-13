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UWG Welcomes Community to 5th Annual Winter West Wonderland
By Miranda Daniel,3 days ago
The University of West Georgia’s 5th annual Winter West Wonderland will be back next month – with expanded opportunities for holiday festivities for the whole community. From Tuesday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 4, UWG’s Carrollton campus will transform into a wonderland of lights, music and holiday cheer from 4-8 p.m. each evening, with engaging activities for everyone.