undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Siemens to Acquire Lauterbach
8 days ago
MUNICH, Germany — Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Lauterbach, a leading provider of debug and trace solutions for embedded software and complex system-on-chip (SoC) architectures. Lauterbach develops comprehensive, modular, and extensible development and verification tools for microprocessors and embedded CPU cores in the form of hardware-assisted debuggers and real-time trace tools. The combination of Siemens’ and Lauterbach’s complementary technologies enables a unified view of chip and software behavior and helps customers more quickly identify errors arising from complex interactions between hardware and software during chip development. The results are faster time to revenue and higher product quality.