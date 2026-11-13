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Redmond airport passengers face chaos after FAA grounds planes nationwide
By Travis Pittman and Jeffrey Sampson,11 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. -- Hundreds of passengers at Redmond Municipal Airport were stuck for hours Friday while the FAA grounded all departing flights nationwide after a communications failure hit air traffic control centers. Thousands of flights, including at least 19 at Redmond, were affected. The ground stop was lifted at 5:15...