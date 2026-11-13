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Suspect throws tools at police during wild Prineville pursuit, officers say
By Travis Pittman and Sophie Fowler,10 days ago
PRINEVILLE, Ore. -- Prineville police arrested two people Friday after a motorcycle rider allegedly fled a traffic stop, crashed, then escaped in the bed of a pickup truck that led officers on a second pursuit through before both suspects were taken into custody, authorities said. The incident started just before...