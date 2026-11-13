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USC stuck in LA following FAA ground stop, many other women's basketball teams impacted
By Mitchell Northam, USA TODAY,11 days ago
One of the biggest women’s college basketball games of the season is in jeopardy. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday, Nov. 13 issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," according to Sean Duffy, the transportation secretary.